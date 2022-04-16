UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGSGet Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). 6,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 83,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £129.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

