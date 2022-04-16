UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). 6,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 83,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £129.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

