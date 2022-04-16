USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $1.25 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.75 or 0.07492553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.63 or 0.99760695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00053091 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

