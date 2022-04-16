VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 806,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $434.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.88. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.