Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.82 and last traded at C$34.82. 90,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 206,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.