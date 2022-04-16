Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $72,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.43. 2,976,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.