Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1,038.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,354,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period.

VGK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. 4,765,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

