Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,531. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.