Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

