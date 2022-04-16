Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.
Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $55.67.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.