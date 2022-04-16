Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VAPO opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $11,422,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $10,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

