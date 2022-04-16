Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). 17,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.08 million and a PE ratio of -13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.35.

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

