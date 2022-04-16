Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

VBLT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

