Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

VBLT stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

