Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON:VAST opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. Vast Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 12 ($0.16).
Vast Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.