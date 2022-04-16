Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:VAST opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. Vast Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 12 ($0.16).

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

