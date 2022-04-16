Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE VNE remained flat at $$36.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Veoneer will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.