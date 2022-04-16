Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $213.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.