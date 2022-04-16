Verso Token Price Tops $0.23 (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.00 or 0.07499463 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.25 or 1.00084788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

