Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

