Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.91. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

