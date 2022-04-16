Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last 90 days.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

