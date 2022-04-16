Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $239.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $983.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.95 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.35. 297,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

