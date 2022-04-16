Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,726.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($22.49) and last traded at GBX 1,756 ($22.88), with a volume of 2172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,769 ($23.05).

VCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($27.89) to GBX 2,060 ($26.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.36) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($34.76).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,175.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.67) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($69,069.59). Also, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,509.77). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,348 in the last ninety days.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

