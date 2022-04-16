VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $17.77 million and $25,101.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

