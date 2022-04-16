Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

