Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,600 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR opened at $57.58 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

