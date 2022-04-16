Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 40,300 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.19% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

