Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,882,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,165,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.