Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

