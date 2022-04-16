Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.73 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

