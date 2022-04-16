Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

