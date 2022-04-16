Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Popular worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Popular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

