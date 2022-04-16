Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.