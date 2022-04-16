Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $4.01 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 111,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

