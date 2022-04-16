Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

