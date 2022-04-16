Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

