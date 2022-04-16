Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

