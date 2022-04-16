Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,600 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.43 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

