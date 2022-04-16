Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 50,800 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

