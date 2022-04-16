Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 294,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL opened at $19.56 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

