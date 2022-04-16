Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE THC opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

