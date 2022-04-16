Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 25,300 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.