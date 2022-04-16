Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $390.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.48. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

