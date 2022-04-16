Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 68,600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

