Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

