Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:CUBI opened at $44.08 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.