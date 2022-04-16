Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $106.68 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.30%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Encore Wire (Get Rating)
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.