Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $106.68 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

