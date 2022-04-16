VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

