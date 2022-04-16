Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.68 Million

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) to report $367.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the lowest is $362.33 million. Vonage posted sales of $332.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,638. Vonage has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

