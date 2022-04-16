W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Lowered to $67.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 74,899 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 322,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 106,690 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

