Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $176.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WKCMF shares. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($182.61) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($192.39) to €197.00 ($214.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WKCMF stock traded up $16.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.25. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average of $164.38. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

