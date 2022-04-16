Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Wajax stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

WJXFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

